jueves 30 de noviembre de 2017
REDES

Cuál es la foto de Instagram que cosechó más "likes" en 2017: Una cantante en la cima del podio

Las más elegidas son fotos relacionadas con la vida, con el amor, con los nacimientos, con la donación.

Beyoncé marcó el pulso del 2017 en Instagram. La foto que publicó en febrero de su embarazo fue la que obtuvo mayor cantidad de "likes". En total fueron 11 millones de corazones, por lo que se convirtió en la historia más popular de la red social del presente año.


"Queremos compartir nuestro amor y felicidad. Fuimos bendecidos dos veces. Estamos muy contentos de que nuestra familia crezca por dos y les agradecemos todos los buenos deseos. Los Carters", escribió la cantante junto a la foto donde se la ve arrodillada, abrazando su pancita y anunciando la llegada de mellizos. El posteo obtuvo 2.430.000 "me gusta" en una hora. Todo un récord.

A Alana Martina acaba de nascer! Tanto a Geo como a Alana estão muito bem! Estamos todos muito felizes! ❤️

Una publicación compartida de Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) el



En segundo lugar se encuentra Cristiano Ronaldo y su anuncio del nacimiento de su hija Alana. Le sigue la foto de Selena Gomez junto a su amiga Francia Raisa en la cama del hospital, tomadas de la mano, previo al trasplante de riñón que recibió la cantante, que acumuló 10.3 millones de "likes".


